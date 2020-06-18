5130 S. Jones Blvd #207

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit. - Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit. Features a large living area, kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, all kitchen appliances included, open and bright master with walk-in closet and a balcony to relax. Located in a gated community with pool, spa and a playground!



App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.



Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID and proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements).



Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669095)