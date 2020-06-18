All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:06 AM

5130 S. Jones Blvd #207

5130 S Jones Blvd · (702) 435-7355
Location

5130 S Jones Blvd, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5130 S. Jones Blvd #207 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit. - Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit. Features a large living area, kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, all kitchen appliances included, open and bright master with walk-in closet and a balcony to relax. Located in a gated community with pool, spa and a playground!

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID and proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

