Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4830 Nara Vista #203

4830 Nara Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV 89103

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cozy Condo In Beautiful Community with a Pool. - Quaint 2bd, 2ba, condo located on the second floor not far from community pool. Carpet, tile and wood flooring, open concept, balcony, nice size bedrooms. Come check it out today!

Please bring filled out application and $75 app fee per adult to 7375 S. Pecos Rd #102 Las Vegas, NV 89120
NO SMOKING
WILL CONSIDER PETS
Monthly Rent:$1025
Security Deposit: $1015
Sewer/Trash Monthly: $35
Non-Refundable cleaning fee: $300
App fee: $75 per adult
Key Deposit: $100
Pet Deposit: $300 (Prior owner approval required)

(RLNE5845550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have any available units?
4830 Nara Vista #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have?
Some of 4830 Nara Vista #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Nara Vista #203 currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Nara Vista #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Nara Vista #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 Nara Vista #203 is pet friendly.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 offer parking?
No, 4830 Nara Vista #203 does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 Nara Vista #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have a pool?
Yes, 4830 Nara Vista #203 has a pool.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have accessible units?
No, 4830 Nara Vista #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4830 Nara Vista #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 Nara Vista #203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4830 Nara Vista #203 has units with air conditioning.
