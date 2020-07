Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3560 JUDAH WAY Available 09/10/20 MORNING STAR SUBDIVISION! SINGLE STORY TOWNHOME! - NEARLY 1500 SQ. FT OF LIVING SPACE! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! 2BR/2BA WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FORMAL DINING ROOM OR OFFICE! FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM WITH MEDIA ALCOVE! WINDOW COVERINGS! KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST NOOK WITH BAY WINDOW! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET! MASTER BATH FEATURES GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, AND SKYLIGHT! COVERED PRIVATE PATIO IN REAR FENCED YARD! CALL TODAY FOR PRIVATE SHOWING 702-685-9999



(RLNE4133243)