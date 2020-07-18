All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I

3450 Erva Street · (702) 545-0957 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3450 Erva Street, Spring Valley, NV 89117

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I · Avail. now

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

1st floor unit! - 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths. All appliances included. Upgraded Granite counters, Cappuccino stained cabinetry & new light fixtures throughout. Enjoy resort style living with amenities to include 2 community pools, spa, basketball & tennis court. Gated covered patio area at entry with security door.

Security Deposit $1080.00
Key Deposit $50.00
Cleaning Deposit $350.00
Administrative Fee $125.00
App Fees $75 per adult

**WATER, SEWER, TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT**

**Renters Insurance required at move in**

**Pet limit / restrictions: 1 pet 20 lbs or less**

Pet Deposit (If applicable) $250 Refundable PLUS
Non Refundable Pet Fee(if applicable) $250 NON REFUNDABLE
Pet Subject to $50 pet rent if applicable.

**Home in process of being made ready for new move in. Contact management office for more information and we will schedule an appointment to tour this home**

To Qualify: Must make 3 times rent in gross monthly income, verifiable and positive rental history, no evictions or judgements. Any score under 600 is subject to denial or additional deposits. Credit is subject to owner approval.

(RLNE2604091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have any available units?
3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have?
Some of 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I is pet friendly.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I offer parking?
No, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I does not offer parking.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have a pool?
Yes, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I has a pool.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have accessible units?
No, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I have units with air conditioning?
No, 3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I does not have units with air conditioning.
