3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool basketball court

1st floor unit! - 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths. All appliances included. Upgraded Granite counters, Cappuccino stained cabinetry & new light fixtures throughout. Enjoy resort style living with amenities to include 2 community pools, spa, basketball & tennis court. Gated covered patio area at entry with security door.



Security Deposit $1080.00

Key Deposit $50.00

Cleaning Deposit $350.00

Administrative Fee $125.00

App Fees $75 per adult



**WATER, SEWER, TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT**



**Renters Insurance required at move in**



**Pet limit / restrictions: 1 pet 20 lbs or less**



Pet Deposit (If applicable) $250 Refundable PLUS

Non Refundable Pet Fee(if applicable) $250 NON REFUNDABLE

Pet Subject to $50 pet rent if applicable.



**Home in process of being made ready for new move in. Contact management office for more information and we will schedule an appointment to tour this home**



To Qualify: Must make 3 times rent in gross monthly income, verifiable and positive rental history, no evictions or judgements. Any score under 600 is subject to denial or additional deposits. Credit is subject to owner approval.



(RLNE2604091)