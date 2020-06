Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

THIS IS A FABULOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SUMMERLIN. OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS THROUGHOUT, MASSIVE LOFT/GAME ROOM, MASSIVE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HIS AND HER VANITIES. JACUZZI STYLE BATHTUB, WALK IN CLOSETS, FIREPLACE AND SPANISH INSPIRED TILING THROUGHOUT!! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NOOK AND B-BAR!! DREAM POOL AND SPA WITH BAR IN POOL. SEPARATE PLAY AREA FOR CHILDREN.