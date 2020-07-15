All apartments in North Las Vegas
4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court

4053 Companionship Court · No Longer Available
Location

4053 Companionship Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Well kept two story home in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts granite counter tops, all appliances included, updated paint and wood flooring. Community includes playgroud with pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have any available units?
4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have?
Some of 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court currently offering any rent specials?
4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court pet-friendly?
No, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court offer parking?
Yes, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court offers parking.
Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have a pool?
Yes, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court has a pool.
Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have accessible units?
No, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court has units with dishwashers.
