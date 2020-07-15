4053 COMPANIONSHIP Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Well kept two story home in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts granite counter tops, all appliances included, updated paint and wood flooring. Community includes playgroud with pool and spa.