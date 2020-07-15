4053 Companionship Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Well kept two story home in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts granite counter tops, all appliances included, updated paint and wood flooring. Community includes playgroud with pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
