1035 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story 2 Car Garage with Auto Opener, Newer Stainless Steel Appliance including Washer/Dryer. Wood And Tile Floors throughout with Carpeted Stairs.Rock wall in Living Room. Fenced back yard with Patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have any available units?
1035 Appaloosa Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.