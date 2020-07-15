All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

1035 Appaloosa Hills

1035 Appaloosa Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Appaloosa Hills Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story 2 Car Garage with Auto Opener, Newer Stainless Steel Appliance including Washer/Dryer. Wood And Tile Floors throughout with Carpeted Stairs.Rock wall in Living Room. Fenced back yard with Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have any available units?
1035 Appaloosa Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have?
Some of 1035 Appaloosa Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Appaloosa Hills currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Appaloosa Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Appaloosa Hills pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Appaloosa Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Appaloosa Hills offers parking.
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Appaloosa Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have a pool?
No, 1035 Appaloosa Hills does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have accessible units?
No, 1035 Appaloosa Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Appaloosa Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Appaloosa Hills has units with dishwashers.
