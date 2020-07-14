All apartments in Las Vegas
San Michele

5800 W Lake Mead · (702) 935-6356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 W Lake Mead, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1080 · Avail. Aug 2

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 2098 · Avail. Aug 4

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 1030 · Avail. Jul 22

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1069 · Avail. Aug 2

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Michele.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
Welcome to your ideal new apartment home at San Michele Apartments! Perfectly situated in Las Vegas, NV, you're just minutes from everything you need such as restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation, and entertainment. All this and more can be found at our community! Choose from our newly renovated studios and one or two bedroom floor plans, all of which include fully-equipped kitchens, plush carpeting, vertical blinds, in-home washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and more! Each apartment is brimming with amenities designed to make you feel right at home. San Michele brings amenities together that make life richer. Residents enjoy access to our shimmering swimming pool with a sun deck, our community clubhouse, a playground, covered parking, on-call maintenance, beautiful landscaping, professional management, and more. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Come home to San Michele Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada and live the life you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Weight limit of 40 pounds full grown.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Michele have any available units?
San Michele has 4 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does San Michele have?
Some of San Michele's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Michele currently offering any rent specials?
San Michele is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Michele pet-friendly?
Yes, San Michele is pet friendly.
Does San Michele offer parking?
Yes, San Michele offers parking.
Does San Michele have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Michele offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Michele have a pool?
Yes, San Michele has a pool.
Does San Michele have accessible units?
No, San Michele does not have accessible units.
Does San Michele have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Michele has units with dishwashers.
