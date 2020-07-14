Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center guest parking hot tub lobby

Welcome to your ideal new apartment home at San Michele Apartments! Perfectly situated in Las Vegas, NV, you're just minutes from everything you need such as restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation, and entertainment. All this and more can be found at our community! Choose from our newly renovated studios and one or two bedroom floor plans, all of which include fully-equipped kitchens, plush carpeting, vertical blinds, in-home washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and more! Each apartment is brimming with amenities designed to make you feel right at home. San Michele brings amenities together that make life richer. Residents enjoy access to our shimmering swimming pool with a sun deck, our community clubhouse, a playground, covered parking, on-call maintenance, beautiful landscaping, professional management, and more. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Come home to San Michele Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada and live the life you deserve.