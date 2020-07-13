Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access lobby pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal playground tennis court

Perfectly located in the center of it all Lantana is the best place to call home. All the fun and convenience of the Las Vegas Strip is just minutes away. Once here, you will find that Las Vegas has many outdoor possibilities. Enjoy a hike at Red Rock Canyon, a drive along Lake Mead, or enjoy one of our two water parks; Wet & Wild or Cowabunga Water Park. Lantana is conveniently located close to I-15, I-215, and Highway-95 giving you easy access to many shopping and dining opportunities. Not wanting to drive, then you will be happy to know that the RTC public transportation is available right outside our community making this the perfect community for an active lifestyle. McCarran International Airport is just minutes away making it easy for your out of town guests. Need to further your education or just want to take a class or two? You can walk next door to CSN or the UNLV campus is just a short distance away. Homework is a breeze with the convenience of our Wi-Fi lobby and business center. Once you are ready to return home you can relax at any one of our 4 refreshing swimming pools, relax in the spa surrounded by palm trees, exercise in the fitness center or enjoy the pet park. Inside your home you can enjoy the modern conveniences of an electric stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher and air conditioning. The bedrooms are spacious and have oversized closets for your comfort. Once you have settled in make sure to take advantage of our on-line payments and the resident referral program where you will get paid to choose your own neighbors!