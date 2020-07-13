All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Lantana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Lantana
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Lantana

Open Now until 6pm
6501 W Charleston Blvd · (443) 399-2334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-288 · Avail. Sep 7

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit C-301 · Avail. Aug 7

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit C-136 · Avail. Sep 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-188 · Avail. Jul 15

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit C-264 · Avail. Jul 16

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit C-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit T-032 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit T-033 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit C-232 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lantana.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
playground
tennis court
Perfectly located in the center of it all Lantana is the best place to call home. All the fun and convenience of the Las Vegas Strip is just minutes away. Once here, you will find that Las Vegas has many outdoor possibilities. Enjoy a hike at Red Rock Canyon, a drive along Lake Mead, or enjoy one of our two water parks; Wet & Wild or Cowabunga Water Park. Lantana is conveniently located close to I-15, I-215, and Highway-95 giving you easy access to many shopping and dining opportunities. Not wanting to drive, then you will be happy to know that the RTC public transportation is available right outside our community making this the perfect community for an active lifestyle. McCarran International Airport is just minutes away making it easy for your out of town guests. Need to further your education or just want to take a class or two? You can walk next door to CSN or the UNLV campus is just a short distance away. Homework is a breeze with the convenience of our Wi-Fi lobby and business center. Once you are ready to return home you can relax at any one of our 4 refreshing swimming pools, relax in the spa surrounded by palm trees, exercise in the fitness center or enjoy the pet park. Inside your home you can enjoy the modern conveniences of an electric stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher and air conditioning. The bedrooms are spacious and have oversized closets for your comfort. Once you have settled in make sure to take advantage of our on-line payments and the resident referral program where you will get paid to choose your own neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $300 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lantana have any available units?
Lantana has 38 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lantana have?
Some of Lantana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantana currently offering any rent specials?
Lantana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lantana pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantana is pet friendly.
Does Lantana offer parking?
Yes, Lantana offers parking.
Does Lantana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lantana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantana have a pool?
Yes, Lantana has a pool.
Does Lantana have accessible units?
Yes, Lantana has accessible units.
Does Lantana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lantana has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lantana?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89129
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Diamond Vista
3779 Autzen Stadium Way
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street
Las Vegas, NV 89183

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity