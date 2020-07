Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments game room google fiber green community key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder. We have the standards like stainless quartz and wood-style planks, but you’ll flip for the more unexpected details in our studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. Think gas appliances and LED under-cabinet lights to start. And when you’re ready to step out, you’ll love your cool Fremont East neighbors including the legendary Atomic Liquors, The Container Park filled with fun, dog parks, the world’s best barista and so much more.