Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

ELY Spring Valley

9750 Peace Way · (833) 368-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147
Chateau Nouveau

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1048 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1044 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1041 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2070 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1051 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1064 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ELY Spring Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. Ely is the premier Las Vegas apartment community located mere minutes from Red Rock Canyon and Downtown Summerlin’s selection of exquisite dining, shopping, and fine entertainment. We’re the newest Las Vegas luxury apartments in Las Vegas, NV you’ve been waiting for! Our luxury Las Vegas apartments provide an optimal living situation for every possible lifestyle.This reimagined collection of apartments features one and two-bedroom floor plans with full appliances, spacious balconies and patios! Take advantage of our fine community amenities such as our resort-style pools, spa, 24-hour fitness center and picnic area with barbecue! We believe our residents deserve the very best, call our leasing agents and schedule a private tour with us today to locate your new apartment home at Ely in Las Vegas, NV.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st month rents
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1 assigned car port spot per apartments, garages $100, open lot available as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ELY Spring Valley have any available units?
ELY Spring Valley has 8 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does ELY Spring Valley have?
Some of ELY Spring Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ELY Spring Valley currently offering any rent specials?
ELY Spring Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ELY Spring Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, ELY Spring Valley is pet friendly.
Does ELY Spring Valley offer parking?
Yes, ELY Spring Valley offers parking.
Does ELY Spring Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ELY Spring Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ELY Spring Valley have a pool?
Yes, ELY Spring Valley has a pool.
Does ELY Spring Valley have accessible units?
No, ELY Spring Valley does not have accessible units.
Does ELY Spring Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ELY Spring Valley has units with dishwashers.

