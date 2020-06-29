ELY Spring Valley.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. Ely is the premier Las Vegas apartment community located mere minutes from Red Rock Canyon and Downtown Summerlin’s selection of exquisite dining, shopping, and fine entertainment. We’re the newest Las Vegas luxury apartments in Las Vegas, NV you’ve been waiting for! Our luxury Las Vegas apartments provide an optimal living situation for every possible lifestyle.This reimagined collection of apartments features one and two-bedroom floor plans with full appliances, spacious balconies and patios! Take advantage of our fine community amenities such as our resort-style pools, spa, 24-hour fitness center and picnic area with barbecue! We believe our residents deserve the very best, call our leasing agents and schedule a private tour with us today to locate your new apartment home at Ely in Las Vegas, NV.