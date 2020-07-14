All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

CasaBella

Open Now until 5pm
4965 South Nellis Boulevard · (702) 919-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$100 Reduced Floorplans with 1 Month Free and $500 Look and Lease
logo
Rent Special
$500 Look & Lease within 48 hours (2 & 3 bedroom apartments) (on select units)
Location

4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CasaBella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $250-1 months rent
Move-in Fees: Transfer fee $240
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renter's Insurance through the complex $12/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month, per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. weight restriction; Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Other. Covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CasaBella have any available units?
CasaBella has 7 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does CasaBella have?
Some of CasaBella's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CasaBella currently offering any rent specials?
CasaBella is offering the following rent specials: $100 Reduced Floorplans with 1 Month Free and $500 Look and Lease
Is CasaBella pet-friendly?
Yes, CasaBella is pet friendly.
Does CasaBella offer parking?
Yes, CasaBella offers parking.
Does CasaBella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CasaBella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CasaBella have a pool?
Yes, CasaBella has a pool.
Does CasaBella have accessible units?
No, CasaBella does not have accessible units.
Does CasaBella have units with dishwashers?
No, CasaBella does not have units with dishwashers.
