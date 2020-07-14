Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $250-1 months rent
Move-in Fees: Transfer fee $240
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renter's Insurance through the complex $12/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month, per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. weight restriction; Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Other. Covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.