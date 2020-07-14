Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool internet access cats allowed

Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.