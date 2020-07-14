All apartments in Las Vegas
Abode Red Rock Apartments.
Abode Red Rock Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Abode Red Rock Apartments

9450 West Hacienda Avenue · (702) 766-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to one month free and reduced rents on select homes!
Rent Special
Up to one month free and reduced rents on select homes!
Location

9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 268 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 153 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 253 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abode Red Rock Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
valet service
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage. Located in the highly desirable Spring Valley area, Abode Red Rock will be within walking distance to Tropicana Beltway Center, a popular shopping and retail area with grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. The community is surrounded by amazing views, from the mountains of Red Rock Canyon National Park to the nighttime city lights of the Las Vegas Strip, both just minutes away.\n\nThe spacious apartments are available in two design finishes, sure to complement your style, featuring gourmet kitchens with high quality stainless steel appliances, islands with electrical outlets, tile backsplash and quartz counters, as well as modern cabinetry and drawers with the self-closing hinges. Also included is designer lighting & fans, separated stand-alone showers and oversized garden tubs, wood plank flooring, ceilings ranging from 9-11, stackable GE washer and dryer, large picture windows and deep walk-in closets. Stay and play at the amazing amenities, including stylish gathering areas & conversation spaces, a 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic facility, resort-style pool, separate wading pool with beach front access and common areas equipped with WiFi. In addition, outdoor terraces with BBQ grills and a fenced pet park will be available to residents. The clubhouse, outfitted with modern design pieces, will include a full service kitchen and media lounge along with a business center. Modern & timeless luxury living at Abode Red Rock offers endless ways to enjoy all of your moments at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per adult applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 pet deposit ($250 non refundable).
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 75 pounds and a Restricted Breeds list. Please call for complete pet policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Abode Red Rock Apartments have any available units?
Abode Red Rock Apartments has 51 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Abode Red Rock Apartments have?
Some of Abode Red Rock Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abode Red Rock Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Abode Red Rock Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to one month free and reduced rents on select homes!
Is Abode Red Rock Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Abode Red Rock Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Abode Red Rock Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Abode Red Rock Apartments offers parking.
Does Abode Red Rock Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abode Red Rock Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abode Red Rock Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Abode Red Rock Apartments has a pool.
Does Abode Red Rock Apartments have accessible units?
No, Abode Red Rock Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Abode Red Rock Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abode Red Rock Apartments has units with dishwashers.

