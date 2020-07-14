Abode Red Rock Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly cc payments conference room courtyard valet service

The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage. Located in the highly desirable Spring Valley area, Abode Red Rock will be within walking distance to Tropicana Beltway Center, a popular shopping and retail area with grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. The community is surrounded by amazing views, from the mountains of Red Rock Canyon National Park to the nighttime city lights of the Las Vegas Strip, both just minutes away.



The spacious apartments are available in two design finishes, sure to complement your style, featuring gourmet kitchens with high quality stainless steel appliances, islands with electrical outlets, tile backsplash and quartz counters, as well as modern cabinetry and drawers with the self-closing hinges. Also included is designer lighting & fans, separated stand-alone showers and oversized garden tubs, wood plank flooring, ceilings ranging from 9-11, stackable GE washer and dryer, large picture windows and deep walk-in closets. Stay and play at the amazing amenities, including stylish gathering areas & conversation spaces, a 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic facility, resort-style pool, separate wading pool with beach front access and common areas equipped with WiFi. In addition, outdoor terraces with BBQ grills and a fenced pet park will be available to residents. The clubhouse, outfitted with modern design pieces, will include a full service kitchen and media lounge along with a business center. Modern & timeless luxury living at Abode Red Rock offers endless ways to enjoy all of your moments at home.