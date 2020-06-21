825 N Lamb Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool

This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1056 sq. ft. of living space, brand new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, central heating & air, and more!

Located in family-friendly El Adobe MHC, the community offers a sparkling swimming pool, community clubhouse, basketball court, playground, and more!



Visit at your own convenience using Rently's self-viewing technology or call or text Donna at 702-984-9089!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.