Las Vegas, NV
825 N Lamb Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:45 PM

825 N Lamb Blvd

825 N Lamb Blvd · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 N Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1056 sq. ft. of living space, brand new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, central heating & air, and more!
Located in family-friendly El Adobe MHC, the community offers a sparkling swimming pool, community clubhouse, basketball court, playground, and more!

Visit at your own convenience using Rently's self-viewing technology or call or text Donna at 702-984-9089!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 N Lamb Blvd have any available units?
825 N Lamb Blvd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 N Lamb Blvd have?
Some of 825 N Lamb Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 N Lamb Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
825 N Lamb Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 N Lamb Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 N Lamb Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 825 N Lamb Blvd offer parking?
No, 825 N Lamb Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 825 N Lamb Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 N Lamb Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 N Lamb Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 825 N Lamb Blvd has a pool.
Does 825 N Lamb Blvd have accessible units?
No, 825 N Lamb Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 825 N Lamb Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 N Lamb Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
