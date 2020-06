Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come view this wonderful town home with garage that has direct access to the home! Enjoy the open and inviting entry with high ceilings and beautiful brick fireplace. You will love this large Kitchen,tile flooring, breakfast bar that opens up to large living area. Great size bedroom and large master bedroom with huge walk in closet!