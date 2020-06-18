Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Las Vegas.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2578 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer, a patio, and a garage are part of this beautiful home.



The unit is close to Teton Trails Park, Howard Heckethorn Elementary, Mesa Gate Park, Lost Spur Park, Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary School and many more.



Property Address: 4832 Cascade Pools Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89131.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5697622)