4832 Cascade Pools Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4832 Cascade Pools Ave

4832 Cascade Pools Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

4832 Cascade Pools Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1745 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Las Vegas.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2578 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer, a patio, and a garage are part of this beautiful home.

The unit is close to Teton Trails Park, Howard Heckethorn Elementary, Mesa Gate Park, Lost Spur Park, Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary School and many more.

Property Address: 4832 Cascade Pools Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89131.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5697622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have any available units?
4832 Cascade Pools Ave has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have?
Some of 4832 Cascade Pools Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 Cascade Pools Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4832 Cascade Pools Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 Cascade Pools Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave does offer parking.
Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave has a pool.
Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have accessible units?
No, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 Cascade Pools Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 Cascade Pools Ave has units with dishwashers.
