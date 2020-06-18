Amenities
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Las Vegas.
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2578 square feet of living space a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal, washer and dryer, a patio, and a garage are part of this beautiful home.
The unit is close to Teton Trails Park, Howard Heckethorn Elementary, Mesa Gate Park, Lost Spur Park, Kitty McDonough Ward Elementary School and many more.
Property Address: 4832 Cascade Pools Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89131.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
