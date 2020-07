363 North 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS! GORGEOUS (1) STORY CONDO FEATURES: (3) BEDROOMS, (2) BATHROOMS, (1) CAR GARAGE, ENDLESS HOT WATER, CEILING SPRINKLERS, VINYL PLANKED FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER, QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING, COVERED PATIO & LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. CONVENIENT ACCESS TO THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN. LVR RENTAL APPLICATIONS (NO CHARGE) PROCESSED DAILY WITH QUICK TURN AROUND. ADD'L $50 WILL BE ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT FOR SEWER AND TRASH. MOVE IN SPECIAL...SIGN A (1) YR LEASE AND RECEIVE REMAINDER OF JULY 2020 AT NO ADD'L CHARGE!