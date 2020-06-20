All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 San Jose Ave · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Big back yard with covered patio and sparkly pool. Refrigerator, electric cooktop, microwave, washer and dryer, and dishwasher included. Laminate wood floorings in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 San Jose Ave have any available units?
2008 San Jose Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 San Jose Ave have?
Some of 2008 San Jose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 San Jose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2008 San Jose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 San Jose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2008 San Jose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2008 San Jose Ave offer parking?
No, 2008 San Jose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2008 San Jose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 San Jose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 San Jose Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2008 San Jose Ave has a pool.
Does 2008 San Jose Ave have accessible units?
No, 2008 San Jose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 San Jose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 San Jose Ave has units with dishwashers.
