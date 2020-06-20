2008 San Jose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Big back yard with covered patio and sparkly pool. Refrigerator, electric cooktop, microwave, washer and dryer, and dishwasher included. Laminate wood floorings in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4510724)