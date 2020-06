Amenities

ceiling fan fireplace

CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH ONE STORY HOME IN EAST LAS VEGAS! - WELCOME TO 1305 E OAKEY BLVD!



THIS CUTE SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN EAST LAS VEGAS JUST MINUTES FROM THE LAS VEGAS STRIP! IT FEATURES TILE FLOORING & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND A HUGE BACKYARD! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1500 Security Deposit (Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED

NO PETS



(RLNE5785838)