Elysian at Stone Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access yoga accessible garage parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage car charging carport coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Stonelake Apartments in Henderson, Nevada. Here, you will find a vast selection of luxury apartment homes that have been defined by their spacious floor plans, extravagant amenities, and more than convenient location. Elysian at Stonelake is the premier Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living. Being just minutes away from Henderson’s exquisite selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment, we are the newest luxury apartments for rent in Henderson, Nevada you have been waiting for.



Our inspired collection of luxurious residences provides for an optimal living situation for every possible lifestyle. Our Henderson luxury apartments feature one, two or three-bedrooms with select units boasting stunning lakeside and mountain views! Each apartment is appointed with ultra-modern designer fixtures, timeless hardware, and stainless steel appliances. We guarantee that you won’t find luxury apartments for rent in Henderson quite as l