Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage conference room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV!



Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play. Here, you will always feel relaxed, and right at home. Find yourself enjoying stunning trails for hiking, biking, and adventuring. Conveniently located in the heart of Henderson, and minutes away from Las Vegas, our location gives you the world at your fingertips. Regardless of what you’re searching for, you will be able to find it in our local area. From top dining and shopping centers to community public parks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.