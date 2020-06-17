950 Seven Hills, 1117

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

You will love this beautiful, fully furnished, second floor Henderson condo in a gated community. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. This home is finished nicely and well maintained. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. Having easy-access to the freeway and the close proximity to shopping and dining options make it a great location for all to enjoy.

Perfect Henderson Get Away! Feel right at home in this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom condominium in Seven Hills. Includes a covered parking stall. Enjoy the many nearby dining option, shopping, family activities and amenities this community has to offer (pool, fitness center, clubhouse). All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable TV, WiFi and utilities are included in monthly rent!