All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 950 Seven Hills, 1117.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
950 Seven Hills, 1117
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

950 Seven Hills, 1117

950 Seven Hills Dr · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Seven Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

950 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052
Seven Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
You will love this beautiful, fully furnished, second floor Henderson condo in a gated community. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. This home is finished nicely and well maintained. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. Having easy-access to the freeway and the close proximity to shopping and dining options make it a great location for all to enjoy.
Perfect Henderson Get Away! Feel right at home in this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom condominium in Seven Hills. Includes a covered parking stall. Enjoy the many nearby dining option, shopping, family activities and amenities this community has to offer (pool, fitness center, clubhouse). All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable TV, WiFi and utilities are included in monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have any available units?
950 Seven Hills, 1117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have?
Some of 950 Seven Hills, 1117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Seven Hills, 1117 currently offering any rent specials?
950 Seven Hills, 1117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Seven Hills, 1117 pet-friendly?
No, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 offer parking?
Yes, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 does offer parking.
Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have a pool?
Yes, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 has a pool.
Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have accessible units?
No, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Seven Hills, 1117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Seven Hills, 1117 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 950 Seven Hills, 1117?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr
Henderson, NV 89012
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd
Henderson, NV 89014
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89015
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity