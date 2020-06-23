861 Coral Cottage Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4-bedroom 2,000 sf home in Henderson! Designer two-tone paints with tiled common areas and carpet flooring, included stainless steel appliances, excellent landscaping and fixtures, and more! Excellent 4 bedroom + 3 FULL bath single story floorplan and prime location close to US95, Galleria Mall, and Green Valley area.



Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.