All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 861 Coral Cottage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
861 Coral Cottage Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

861 Coral Cottage Dr

861 Coral Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

861 Coral Cottage Drive, Henderson, NV 89002
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4-bedroom 2,000 sf home in Henderson! Designer two-tone paints with tiled common areas and carpet flooring, included stainless steel appliances, excellent landscaping and fixtures, and more! Excellent 4 bedroom + 3 FULL bath single story floorplan and prime location close to US95, Galleria Mall, and Green Valley area.

Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have any available units?
861 Coral Cottage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have?
Some of 861 Coral Cottage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Coral Cottage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
861 Coral Cottage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Coral Cottage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 861 Coral Cottage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr offer parking?
No, 861 Coral Cottage Dr does not offer parking.
Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 861 Coral Cottage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have a pool?
No, 861 Coral Cottage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have accessible units?
No, 861 Coral Cottage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Coral Cottage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Coral Cottage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St
Henderson, NV 89011
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd
Henderson, NV 89014
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St
Henderson, NV 89052
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd
Henderson, NV 89052
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas