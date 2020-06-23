861 Coral Cottage Dr

Amenities
Fantastic 4-bedroom 2,000 sf home in Henderson! Designer two-tone paints with tiled common areas and carpet flooring, included stainless steel appliances, excellent landscaping and fixtures, and more! Excellent 4 bedroom + 3 FULL bath single story floorplan and prime location close to US95, Galleria Mall, and Green Valley area.
Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.