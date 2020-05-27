822 Schooner Drive.

Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

FOUR BEDROOM IN HENDERSON WITH A BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS - This 2 Story 4 Bedroom Home in located in Henderson. The home is freshly paint and features 3 bathrms, 2 car garage, energy efficient solar panels, living room with a fireplace, remodeled kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, downstairs tile flooring, covered patio and specious a backyard. Master bdrm features walk-in closets and bathroom with double sinks and a bedroom downstairs w/bath. Located to all Henderson & Las Vegas has to offer.



In the process of full paint and will be available to see soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834598)