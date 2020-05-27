All apartments in Henderson
822 Schooner Drive.
Henderson, NV
822 Schooner Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

822 Schooner Drive

822 Schooner Drive · (702) 445-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Henderson
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

822 Schooner Drive, Henderson, NV 89015
Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 822 Schooner Drive · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUR BEDROOM IN HENDERSON WITH A BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS - This 2 Story 4 Bedroom Home in located in Henderson. The home is freshly paint and features 3 bathrms, 2 car garage, energy efficient solar panels, living room with a fireplace, remodeled kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, downstairs tile flooring, covered patio and specious a backyard. Master bdrm features walk-in closets and bathroom with double sinks and a bedroom downstairs w/bath. Located to all Henderson & Las Vegas has to offer.

In the process of full paint and will be available to see soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 822 Schooner Drive have any available units?
822 Schooner Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Schooner Drive have?
Some of 822 Schooner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Schooner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 Schooner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Schooner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 Schooner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 822 Schooner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 Schooner Drive does offer parking.
Does 822 Schooner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Schooner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Schooner Drive have a pool?
No, 822 Schooner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 Schooner Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 Schooner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Schooner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Schooner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

