Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful single story open layout home in a wonderful Henderson community. The home has upgraded lush carpets in every bedroom and porcelain wood toned tile throughout the rest of the home. This 3 bedroom home has built in appliances, granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes an island as well as pantry. The backyard is wonderfully landscaped with pavers, synthetic grass. Please be aware home comes with hardwired cameras.