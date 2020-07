Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool basketball court bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! At 3001 Park, you'll live in the heart of one of the most desirable areas of Las Vegas. Located in the Green Valley neighborhood of Henderson, Nevada, each of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments offers the luxurious amenities you need to streamline your busy life. Plus, our gated family-friendly community boasts a wide range of deluxe community perks so you can live the resort-life of your dreams. Commuters will love that 3001 Park is conveniently located between the Las Vegas Beltway and Interstate 515. Plus, with easy access to jobs, RTC transit services and exploring all the Entertainment the World has to offer. If you're looking for a luxury apartment at a price you can afford, look no further than 3001 Park.