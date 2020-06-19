2339 Via Firenze

Amenities
INSPIRADA COMMUNITY THREE BEDROOM 2.5 BATH - Magnificent home in the Inspirada Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by some wonderful amenities, to name a few Community Pool, Walking Trails, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds and Parks. Home features custom kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Downstairs all tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Low maintenance patio, all appliances and 2 car garage. Conveniently Located to all Henderson and Las Vegas has to offer. Ready for immediate occupancy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3956863)