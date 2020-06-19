All apartments in Henderson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2339 Via Firenze

2339 Via Firenze · (702) 445-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2339 Via Firenze, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2339 Via Firenze · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
INSPIRADA COMMUNITY THREE BEDROOM 2.5 BATH - Magnificent home in the Inspirada Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is surrounded by some wonderful amenities, to name a few Community Pool, Walking Trails, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds and Parks. Home features custom kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Downstairs all tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Low maintenance patio, all appliances and 2 car garage. Conveniently Located to all Henderson and Las Vegas has to offer. Ready for immediate occupancy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3956863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Via Firenze have any available units?
2339 Via Firenze has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Via Firenze have?
Some of 2339 Via Firenze's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Via Firenze currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Via Firenze isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Via Firenze pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Via Firenze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2339 Via Firenze offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Via Firenze does offer parking.
Does 2339 Via Firenze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Via Firenze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Via Firenze have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Via Firenze has a pool.
Does 2339 Via Firenze have accessible units?
No, 2339 Via Firenze does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Via Firenze have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Via Firenze does not have units with dishwashers.
