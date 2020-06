Amenities

Freshly renovated with new laminate flooring and paint throughout, along with recent tile upgrades in the bathrooms. Located in a community with great amenities including pool, lounge area, and BBQ area. The community is nearby some of the hottest and newest restaurants Las Vegas has to offer, so perfect for all "foodies"! This condo is ready to welcome you home!