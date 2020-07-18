All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2187 Twin Falls Drive

2187 Twin Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2187 Twin Falls Drive, Henderson, NV 89044
Sun City Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem. Spotless throughout! The kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a large nook. The main living areas are tiled, both bedrooms have wood like flooring - no carpeting! The master bedroom is custom painted and features a large rear facing window and ceiling fan. The guest bedroom on the opposite side of the house is also custom painted and features a ceiling fan. Plantation shutters throughout! The home features a Nest thermostat and electronic key pay entry on the front door. Just inside the door from the garage is the separate laundry room with cabinets and utility sink. The back yard is fully fenced, with low maintenance landscaping. There's even a peekaboo mountain view! Credit 675 min for all occupants. Come live the Sun City lifestyle, complete with clubs, activities, pool, golf and more. Age 55+ only. Tenant to pay an additional $20/month for trash service which remains in owner's name.

Security Deposit = $2,395

One small dog or cat considered with $750 extra deposit.

Sorry, section 8 not considered.

(RLNE5906402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have any available units?
2187 Twin Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have?
Some of 2187 Twin Falls Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Twin Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Twin Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Twin Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Twin Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Twin Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Twin Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2187 Twin Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 2187 Twin Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Twin Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2187 Twin Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
