2187 Twin Falls Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem. Spotless throughout! The kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a large nook. The main living areas are tiled, both bedrooms have wood like flooring - no carpeting! The master bedroom is custom painted and features a large rear facing window and ceiling fan. The guest bedroom on the opposite side of the house is also custom painted and features a ceiling fan. Plantation shutters throughout! The home features a Nest thermostat and electronic key pay entry on the front door. Just inside the door from the garage is the separate laundry room with cabinets and utility sink. The back yard is fully fenced, with low maintenance landscaping. There's even a peekaboo mountain view! Credit 675 min for all occupants. Come live the Sun City lifestyle, complete with clubs, activities, pool, golf and more. Age 55+ only. Tenant to pay an additional $20/month for trash service which remains in owner's name.



Security Deposit = $2,395



One small dog or cat considered with $750 extra deposit.



Sorry, section 8 not considered.



(RLNE5906402)