1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous cul-de-sac home located in the highly desired Green Valley Ranch subdivision. 3 Bed/3 Full Bath w/ Master & Addtnl Bed/Bath Downstairs. Relax & Enjoy the Clubhouse, Pool & Spa while entertaining guests or visit the many Parks & Recreational areas throughout the GV Community. Minutes from the Finest Restaurants & Shops. Can be rented furnished for only $100.00 more per month. Home would have everything you could ever need including additional linens, cookware, flatware, cutlery, etc.