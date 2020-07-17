All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace

1736 Franklin Chase Terrace · (330) 328-6265
Location

1736 Franklin Chase Terrace, Henderson, NV 89012
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous cul-de-sac home located in the highly desired Green Valley Ranch subdivision. 3 Bed/3 Full Bath w/ Master & Addtnl Bed/Bath Downstairs. Relax & Enjoy the Clubhouse, Pool & Spa while entertaining guests or visit the many Parks & Recreational areas throughout the GV Community. Minutes from the Finest Restaurants & Shops. Can be rented furnished for only $100.00 more per month. Home would have everything you could ever need including additional linens, cookware, flatware, cutlery, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have any available units?
1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have?
Some of 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace offers parking.
Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace has a pool.
Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
