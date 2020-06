17 VIA LEVANZO

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

STUNNING HOME LOCATED IN REGATTA HEIGHTS! LAKE LAS VEGAS! - THIS STUNNING HOME IN LAKE LAS VEGAS IS A MUST SEE! LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY REGATTA HEIGHTS. VERY PRIVATE LOCATION!



THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME FEATURES BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN, STRIP, AND WETLAND VIEWS. HIGHLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT. WALK UP TO THE SPACIOUS COURTYARD THAT LEADS INTO THE DAZZLING ENTRYWAY FOYER!



KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM CABINETS, SUBZERO FRIDGE/FREEZER, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, & ISLAND. LIVING ROOM WITH WET BAR & FIREPLACE TO KEEP COZY. MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB AND HUGE WALK IN SHOWER. SPARKLING HEATED SALT WATER POOL AND SPA. WATER SOFTENER & MORE.



DON'T MISS COMMUNITY FEATURES! COMMUNITY ALSO FEATURES A POOL, SPA, GYM, PARK, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE AND MORE.



*3RD CAR GARAGE USED BY OWNER TO STORE FURNISHINGS*



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing.



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$4950 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$4950 Furniture Deposit (Refundable)



SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED.



(RLNE5491725)