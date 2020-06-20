1458 Verde Domenica Ln

Amenities

Spacious beautiful home in Henderson -

Incredible home located in Green Valley South Community in Henderson w/ 3BD 2.5BTH & den that can be used as 4th bedroom or home office. High vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace & entertainment niche in family room. Spacious kitchen w/ pantry. Huge oversized loft area w/ ceiling fan & storage cabinet. Balcony in master bedroom. Covered patio. Spacious landscaped backyard! Won't Last! Must See!!

NO SMOKING

NO PETS ALLOWED

Monthly Rent:$2250

Security Deposit: $2240

Sewer/Trash Monthly: $15

Non-Refundable cleaning fee: $400

App fee: $75 per adult (Non-Refundable)

Key Deposit: $100 (Non-Refundable)



