1458 Verde Domenica Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1458 Verde Domenica Ln

1458 Verde Domenica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1458 Verde Domenica Lane, Henderson, NV 89012
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious beautiful home in Henderson -
Incredible home located in Green Valley South Community in Henderson w/ 3BD 2.5BTH & den that can be used as 4th bedroom or home office. High vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace & entertainment niche in family room. Spacious kitchen w/ pantry. Huge oversized loft area w/ ceiling fan & storage cabinet. Balcony in master bedroom. Covered patio. Spacious landscaped backyard! Won't Last! Must See!!
NO SMOKING
NO PETS ALLOWED
Monthly Rent:$2250
Security Deposit: $2240
Sewer/Trash Monthly: $15
Non-Refundable cleaning fee: $400
App fee: $75 per adult (Non-Refundable)
Key Deposit: $100 (Non-Refundable)

(RLNE4203770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

