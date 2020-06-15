All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 12780 Davis Wright Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
12780 Davis Wright Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

12780 Davis Wright Ct

12780 Davis Wright Court · (702) 434-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12780 Davis Wright Court, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12780 Davis Wright Ct · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SOUTHSIDE CUSTOM HOME w/RV PARKING & HOOKUPS-3 CAR GARAGE - SOUTHSIDE CUSTOM HOME w/RV PARKING & HOOKUPS-3 CAR GARAGE- SINGLE STORY!!Fabulous home features huge great room w/gorgeous fireplace & mantel. Upgraded kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite counters & nook. Formal dining area or office/den. Master w/ unique closet, dbl sinks, separate jet-tub & large shower. Big secondary beds. Spacious backyard w/covered patio & lawn. Utilities: propane, well & septic. Great for the wildlife lover!! Welcome home!!

(RLNE3847514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have any available units?
12780 Davis Wright Ct has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have?
Some of 12780 Davis Wright Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12780 Davis Wright Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12780 Davis Wright Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12780 Davis Wright Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12780 Davis Wright Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12780 Davis Wright Ct does offer parking.
Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12780 Davis Wright Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have a pool?
No, 12780 Davis Wright Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have accessible units?
No, 12780 Davis Wright Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12780 Davis Wright Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12780 Davis Wright Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12780 Davis Wright Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street
Henderson, NV 89044

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity