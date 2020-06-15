12780 Davis Wright Ct

Amenities
SOUTHSIDE CUSTOM HOME w/RV PARKING & HOOKUPS-3 CAR GARAGE - SOUTHSIDE CUSTOM HOME w/RV PARKING & HOOKUPS-3 CAR GARAGE- SINGLE STORY!!Fabulous home features huge great room w/gorgeous fireplace & mantel. Upgraded kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite counters & nook. Formal dining area or office/den. Master w/ unique closet, dbl sinks, separate jet-tub & large shower. Big secondary beds. Spacious backyard w/covered patio & lawn. Utilities: propane, well & septic. Great for the wildlife lover!! Welcome home!!
(RLNE3847514)