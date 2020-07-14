Amenities
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to the I-15 and 215 Beltway, The Marlow is just minutes away from Las Vegas Golf Club, as well as all of the best shopping, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.
The Marlow provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two bedroom and three apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities such as the two pools featuring cabanas, fitness center, children’s playground or dog park. The Marlow was also recently named "The Best Renovated Community Design of the Year Award", notable for our gourmet kitchens, designer finishes and spacious walk-in closets.
Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed s