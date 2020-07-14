All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Marlow

981 Whitney Ranch Dr · (702) 381-8556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Whitney Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0123 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 1728 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0517 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 0613 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 1425 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 0425 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marlow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to the I-15 and 215 Beltway, The Marlow is just minutes away from Las Vegas Golf Club, as well as all of the best shopping, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.

The Marlow provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two bedroom and three apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities such as the two pools featuring cabanas, fitness center, children’s playground or dog park. The Marlow was also recently named "The Best Renovated Community Design of the Year Award", notable for our gourmet kitchens, designer finishes and spacious walk-in closets.

Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marlow have any available units?
The Marlow has 9 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marlow have?
Some of The Marlow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marlow currently offering any rent specials?
The Marlow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Marlow pet-friendly?
Yes, The Marlow is pet friendly.
Does The Marlow offer parking?
Yes, The Marlow offers parking.
Does The Marlow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Marlow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marlow have a pool?
Yes, The Marlow has a pool.
Does The Marlow have accessible units?
No, The Marlow does not have accessible units.
Does The Marlow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Marlow has units with dishwashers.
