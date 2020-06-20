All apartments in Secaucus
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

709 GOLDEN AVE

709 Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

709 Golden Avenue, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
***GREAT DEAL***NEWLY UPDATED APT. WITH NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER). LOCATED ON A VERY QUEIT RESIDENTIAL STREET, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NYC TRANSPORTATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

