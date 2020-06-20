***GREAT DEAL***NEWLY UPDATED APT. WITH NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER). LOCATED ON A VERY QUEIT RESIDENTIAL STREET, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NYC TRANSPORTATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 GOLDEN AVE have any available units?
709 GOLDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Secaucus, NJ.
What amenities does 709 GOLDEN AVE have?
Some of 709 GOLDEN AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 GOLDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
709 GOLDEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.