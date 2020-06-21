All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

241 Weequahic Ave 377-2

241 Weequahic Ave · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Weequahic Ave, Newark, NJ 07112
Weequahic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 377-2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673

JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!

Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 40 Min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks and schools.

Our unit offers:

-Bathtub
-Hardwood floors
-Equipped kitchen
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for ELECTRIC/GAS

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 551-244-0658
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300673
Property Id 300673

(RLNE5857184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have any available units?
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have?
Some of 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 currently offering any rent specials?
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 is pet friendly.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 offer parking?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not offer parking.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have a pool?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not have a pool.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have accessible units?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 241 Weequahic Ave 377-2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity