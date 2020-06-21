241 Weequahic Ave 377-2

Amenities

241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673



JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!



Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 40 Min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks and schools.



Our unit offers:



-Bathtub

-Hardwood floors

-Equipped kitchen

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Pet-friendly



Tenants are responsible for ELECTRIC/GAS



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 551-244-0658

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300673

Property Id 300673



