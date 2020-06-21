241 Weequahic Ave 377-2

Amenities
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673
JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!!
Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 40 Min. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks and schools.
Our unit offers:
-Bathtub
-Hardwood floors
-Equipped kitchen
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for ELECTRIC/GAS
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone 551-244-0658
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300673
Property Id 300673
(RLNE5857184)