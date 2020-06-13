Apartment List
/
NJ
/
metuchen
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Metuchen

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
Results within 5 miles of Metuchen
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2200 Woodbridge Ave
2200 Woodbridge Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedroom one bath apartment - Property Id: 294634 2 bedroom one bathroom apartment for rent. Has a separate living room area. Two entrances to the apartment. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Executive
315 W 8th St, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,125
315 West 8th St 2G - Property Id: 262071 Studio Apartment. Heat and Hot Water is included. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. INCLUDES: 24/7 Camera Surveillance Super on-site Controlled access Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

Median Rent in Metuchen

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Metuchen is $1,590, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,894.
Studio
$1,432
1 Bed
$1,590
2 Beds
$1,894
3+ Beds
$2,443
City GuideMetuchen
The name Metuchen was derived from the name of a Native American chief known as Matouchin, who lived between 1630 and 1700. The word "Metachen" or "Matouchin" either means "rolling hills" (foothills of the Watchung range) or "firewood" (dry firewood was supposedly abundant in the region).

Metuchen is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and is a part of the New York Metropolitan area. Located at the heart of central New Jersey, it is often called as the borough. The borough also has a reputation as a prestigious place to live due to its modern suburban ideal of a small-town life where people can escape the fast pace of the city grew much popularity. It often captures the spirit of "Small Town USA" complete with its own Main Street stores for the residents daily services and parks for recreational activities. Its accessibility to New York City and New Brunswick enhanced that reputation even more because of the extreme accessibility of the transportation going in and out of those popular cities. A Main Street store is within the city to provide the daily services needed by the residents. Parks and sports complex type of facilities are also located within the city in order to provide recreational activities for the residents and attract non-residents into the city, as well.

Moving to Metuchen

Thinking what type of lodging may be available for you? Housing units in Metuchen may vary from one-bedroom apartments for rent to two-bedroom apartment for rent and high-rise apartments. Property rentals are relatively more expensive in Metuchen than the other town and cities around it, which are also more populated compared to Metuchen. But don't worry, for there will always be an available place fit for your budget -- you just have to allocate a decent amount of time in doing your apartment search in order to find the right apartment or house, and then add at the most 30 days to close on it.

Also, make sure to review your financial information such as credit score / profile, income, debts and your budget, for it takes about 30 days to get together and meet with a lender to make sure your financing is in order. It is also advised to take the time to talk to a realty agent who can act as your apartment locator and help you find that right home, and also to advise you regarding your financial budget. When everything is ready, you'll be all set to take that seat as the new resident in the "small town USA," where everything is within reach and anywhere is just a few minutes ride away.

Metuchen Neighborhoods

Metuchen is differentiated from its more modern suburban neighbor towns through its age. The city has many restored historic homes that retained its historic character and now bring the city a timeless charm. Metuchen is composed of five neighborhoods, namely:

Robinvale: An urban neighborhood described as a small area with a lifestyle of a fine big city.

Christol Street / Grove Avenue: A wealthy urban neighborhood as well located at the northeast side of Metuchen. It is said that the Robinvale and Grove Avenue neighborhoods were created by Mr. Robbins (a housing developer) to be convenient stops for people passing and bound for New York City.

Borough Center: A classy suburban neighborhood located at the center of Metuchen.

Menlo Park Terrace: An urban neighborhood with a charming feel to it, boasting properties built in the "Baby Boom" era back in the year 1945-1964.

Main Street / High Street: A neighborhood that has an "urban sophistication" having a community inclined to culture and refined taste to luxurious living. It is also where the main shopping area is also located.

Living in Metuchen

Metuchen is differentiated from its more modern suburban neighbor towns through its age. The city has many restored historic homes that retained its historic character and bring the city a timeless charm. The borough was strategically set up in a way that residents will be encouraged to walk or jog down its tree-lined streets, frequently drop by the parks (Middlesex Greenway, Dismal Swamp, Thomas Pond Park, Centennial Park) and its eight playgrounds, nine ball fields (including Little League field), tennis courts, a municipal swimming pool for sports and recreational activities and to shop in the quaint Main Street stores in the city.

It is in these Main Street stores that the residents often get to know their local merchants and receive personalized service that they don't usually get from large chain stores in the nearby shopping malls. The Metuchen municipal pool complex attracts both residents and non-residents with its new and expanded snack bar, covered eating area, instructional swim classes and offers different social activities for different age groups. Another place for gatherings and to be or stay fit in Metuchen is the Metuchen-Edison YMCA, which provides comprehensive health and fitness programs for all age groups, including several exercise classes, state-of-the-art exercise equipment and aquatic programs. It professes to be the leader in the development of services for the elderly and physically challenged, and to be the largest provider of child care in the Middlesex County.

Metuchen offers many activities that involve its residents and attracts the residents of the neighboring communities as well. Residents of Metuchen never fail to gather most especially at their annual events like parades on Memorial Day and for the holiday season, the spring Arts and Crafts Festival, the fall Country Fair, and of course, the annual town-wide garage sale, which brings throngs of people each year. There are other seasonal attractions as well, like the First Night celebration on New Year's Eve and Halloween activities such as the Haunted Trail.

By the start of the 20th century, commuting had become a way of life for Metuchen residents. Middlesex County is a major transportation corridor of the state, and for this very reason, has experienced continuous increase in population and economic activity as years go by that's why rental housing is in demand in this area. Public transportation such as the trains, taxi cabs and NJ Transit local bus service are available to go around, in and out of the borough. Metuchen residents and travelers won't have a hard time commuting to New York City, Newark, Trenton or to nearby Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, by train or by bus. Metuchen is within two miles of several of the states' major transportation arteries (the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, Interstate Route 287, U.S. Highway 1 and state Highway 27), which makes this small town a commuters haven, desirable and very convenient to many people, most especially to employers in the region. It is said that Metuchen is almost in the center of everything because of the accessibility in transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Metuchen?
In Metuchen, the median rent is $1,432 for a studio, $1,590 for a 1-bedroom, $1,894 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,443 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Metuchen, check out our monthly Metuchen Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Metuchen?
Some of the colleges located in the Metuchen area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Metuchen?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Metuchen from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Hoboken.

Similar Pages

Metuchen 1 BedroomsMetuchen 2 Bedrooms
Metuchen Accessible ApartmentsMetuchen Apartments with Pool
Metuchen Dog Friendly Apartments