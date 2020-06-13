177 Apartments for rent in Metuchen, NJ

Living in Metuchen

Metuchen is differentiated from its more modern suburban neighbor towns through its age. The city has many restored historic homes that retained its historic character and bring the city a timeless charm. The borough was strategically set up in a way that residents will be encouraged to walk or jog down its tree-lined streets, frequently drop by the parks (Middlesex Greenway, Dismal Swamp, Thomas Pond Park, Centennial Park) and its eight playgrounds, nine ball fields (including Little League field), tennis courts, a municipal swimming pool for sports and recreational activities and to shop in the quaint Main Street stores in the city.

It is in these Main Street stores that the residents often get to know their local merchants and receive personalized service that they don't usually get from large chain stores in the nearby shopping malls. The Metuchen municipal pool complex attracts both residents and non-residents with its new and expanded snack bar, covered eating area, instructional swim classes and offers different social activities for different age groups. Another place for gatherings and to be or stay fit in Metuchen is the Metuchen-Edison YMCA, which provides comprehensive health and fitness programs for all age groups, including several exercise classes, state-of-the-art exercise equipment and aquatic programs. It professes to be the leader in the development of services for the elderly and physically challenged, and to be the largest provider of child care in the Middlesex County.

Metuchen offers many activities that involve its residents and attracts the residents of the neighboring communities as well. Residents of Metuchen never fail to gather most especially at their annual events like parades on Memorial Day and for the holiday season, the spring Arts and Crafts Festival, the fall Country Fair, and of course, the annual town-wide garage sale, which brings throngs of people each year. There are other seasonal attractions as well, like the First Night celebration on New Year's Eve and Halloween activities such as the Haunted Trail.

By the start of the 20th century, commuting had become a way of life for Metuchen residents. Middlesex County is a major transportation corridor of the state, and for this very reason, has experienced continuous increase in population and economic activity as years go by that's why rental housing is in demand in this area. Public transportation such as the trains, taxi cabs and NJ Transit local bus service are available to go around, in and out of the borough. Metuchen residents and travelers won't have a hard time commuting to New York City, Newark, Trenton or to nearby Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, by train or by bus. Metuchen is within two miles of several of the states' major transportation arteries (the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, Interstate Route 287, U.S. Highway 1 and state Highway 27), which makes this small town a commuters haven, desirable and very convenient to many people, most especially to employers in the region. It is said that Metuchen is almost in the center of everything because of the accessibility in transportation.