Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator bbq/grill

Located in the historic Hamilton Park District this home is a spectacular sun drenched over-sized penthouse one bed and one and one and a half bath loft! Featuring 10ft high ceilings, sprawling open layout with over-sized windows, and a modern Chef's kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, closet space galore, and in-unit washer/dryer! Tucked into the Exclusive Schroeder Lofts community construction was just completed in 2007. This elevator building is beam and concrete construction, that offers a part-time Doorman service. This Building also comes with a beautifully landscaped penthouse terrace, which invites you to entertain or kick back and relax while enjoying a dinner prepared on one of it's deluxe barbecue grills. Schroeder Lofts is situated perfectly next to specialty shops and grocery stores, and many restaurants, to get you stocked and inspired for your entertaining adventures.