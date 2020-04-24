All apartments in Jersey City
Schroeder Lofts
Schroeder Lofts

234 10th Street · (201) 653-8488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
Located in the historic Hamilton Park District this home is a spectacular sun drenched over-sized penthouse one bed and one and one and a half bath loft! Featuring 10ft high ceilings, sprawling open layout with over-sized windows, and a modern Chef's kitchen featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, closet space galore, and in-unit washer/dryer! Tucked into the Exclusive Schroeder Lofts community construction was just completed in 2007. This elevator building is beam and concrete construction, that offers a part-time Doorman service. This Building also comes with a beautifully landscaped penthouse terrace, which invites you to entertain or kick back and relax while enjoying a dinner prepared on one of it's deluxe barbecue grills. Schroeder Lofts is situated perfectly next to specialty shops and grocery stores, and many restaurants, to get you stocked and inspired for your entertaining adventures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Schroeder Lofts have any available units?
Schroeder Lofts has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Schroeder Lofts have?
Some of Schroeder Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Schroeder Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Schroeder Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Schroeder Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Schroeder Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does Schroeder Lofts offer parking?
No, Schroeder Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Schroeder Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Schroeder Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Schroeder Lofts have a pool?
No, Schroeder Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Schroeder Lofts have accessible units?
No, Schroeder Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Schroeder Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Schroeder Lofts has units with dishwashers.
