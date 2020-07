Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, contemporary, open concept living room & dining room with high ceilings, hard wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, modern bathroom, large bedrooms with spacious closets. AN EXCELLENT VALUE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Take a stroll to the park, restaurants, and dining, just minutes away. A walk up the block to the NYC bus stop or light rail. Near schools, supermarket, and public transportation. NO PETS.