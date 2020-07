Amenities

Spacious two bedroom two bath apartment located just steps from bus stop to Port Authority or Journal Square. This first floor apartment features renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central A.C. and heat. Private backyard available but up to the tenant to clean up and maintain.