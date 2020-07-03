All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:20 AM

89 GRIFFITH ST

89 Griffith Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

89 Griffith Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
***FEE PAID***w/PRIVATE ROOF DECK with NYC VIEWS***ZONED LIVE/WORK***Urban modernism with high-end design is showcased both inside and out of this brand new boutique building in the trendy Riverview Arts District of Jersey City Heights. Offering the highest quality materials usually reserved for Manhattan buildings, you will appreciate the luxury finishes and attention to detail that the professional designer has chosen for you. The grand scale of the homes give you an added sense of light and openness, along with its vaulted ceilings. For the technophile in you, the home offers Nest Hello, Nest Smart thermostat, keyless entry and security cameras throughout. Recessed ambient lighting allows for color temperature configuration. The imported European 5 1/2" wide oak floors are installed in a matte finish. Your dream kitchen is open and tastefully appointed with Bertazzoni appliances, custom Italian EUROMOBIL cabinets and Calacatta Gold quartz waterfall countertops. Both of the full bathrooms are chic and sophisticated, adorned with a massive soaking tub, a double vanity, a custom glass shower enclosure, Grohe fixtures and Porcelanosa tiles. Outside your new home you'll be the envy of your friends living within blocks of some of the best restaurants and bars in the city. You're also only minutes from NYC transportation and the light-rail train as well. One of the best features of the neighborhood is Riverview-Fisk Park which is undergoing a $2.15M renovation and offers a farmers' market, music festivals and other events. Pick your new home before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 GRIFFITH ST have any available units?
89 GRIFFITH ST has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 GRIFFITH ST have?
Some of 89 GRIFFITH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 GRIFFITH ST currently offering any rent specials?
89 GRIFFITH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 GRIFFITH ST pet-friendly?
No, 89 GRIFFITH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 89 GRIFFITH ST offer parking?
No, 89 GRIFFITH ST does not offer parking.
Does 89 GRIFFITH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 GRIFFITH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 GRIFFITH ST have a pool?
No, 89 GRIFFITH ST does not have a pool.
Does 89 GRIFFITH ST have accessible units?
No, 89 GRIFFITH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 89 GRIFFITH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 GRIFFITH ST has units with dishwashers.
