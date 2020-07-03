89 GRIFFITH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access

***FEE PAID***w/PRIVATE ROOF DECK with NYC VIEWS***ZONED LIVE/WORK***Urban modernism with high-end design is showcased both inside and out of this brand new boutique building in the trendy Riverview Arts District of Jersey City Heights. Offering the highest quality materials usually reserved for Manhattan buildings, you will appreciate the luxury finishes and attention to detail that the professional designer has chosen for you. The grand scale of the homes give you an added sense of light and openness, along with its vaulted ceilings. For the technophile in you, the home offers Nest Hello, Nest Smart thermostat, keyless entry and security cameras throughout. Recessed ambient lighting allows for color temperature configuration. The imported European 5 1/2" wide oak floors are installed in a matte finish. Your dream kitchen is open and tastefully appointed with Bertazzoni appliances, custom Italian EUROMOBIL cabinets and Calacatta Gold quartz waterfall countertops. Both of the full bathrooms are chic and sophisticated, adorned with a massive soaking tub, a double vanity, a custom glass shower enclosure, Grohe fixtures and Porcelanosa tiles. Outside your new home you'll be the envy of your friends living within blocks of some of the best restaurants and bars in the city. You're also only minutes from NYC transportation and the light-rail train as well. One of the best features of the neighborhood is Riverview-Fisk Park which is undergoing a $2.15M renovation and offers a farmers' market, music festivals and other events. Pick your new home before someone else does!