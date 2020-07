Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom at a great price in perfect Jersey City location! Close proximity to downtown JC and less than 10 min commute to Light Rail...bus right at corner! Clean and updated home with gleaming hardwood flooring, new appliances and counter tops, good sized closets, and spacious bedroom! This is a great find and won't last! Heat & hot water paid by tenant and ready for move in now! One month fee and 1.5 months security deposit due at signing.