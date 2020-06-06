All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM

72 MADISON AVE

72 Madison Avenue · (201) 433-1111
Location

72 Madison Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning single family brick home built in 1885 located on a quiet, wide, and well lit street. Completely renovated 4BR/3 Bath. Large Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Features high ceilings (10ft+), crown molding, new hardwood floors, California closets, 2 skylights, custom blinds on all windows. 3 original (decorative) marble fireplaces. Large kitchen with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, under mount and pendant lighting. Basement features wet bar with wine fridge and opens to a newly renovated backyard. Just blocks from Arlington & Berry Lane Parks and close to Garfield Light Rail. Great food scene - Hooked JC, Lightrail Cafe, Snapdragon Cafe, The Factory, Taqueria Mixteca and Harry's Daughter. *1/2 Broker Fee paid by Landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 MADISON AVE have any available units?
72 MADISON AVE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 MADISON AVE have?
Some of 72 MADISON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 MADISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
72 MADISON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 MADISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 72 MADISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 72 MADISON AVE offer parking?
No, 72 MADISON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 72 MADISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 MADISON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 MADISON AVE have a pool?
No, 72 MADISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 72 MADISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 72 MADISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 MADISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 MADISON AVE has units with dishwashers.
