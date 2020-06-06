72 MADISON AVE

Amenities

Stunning single family brick home built in 1885 located on a quiet, wide, and well lit street. Completely renovated 4BR/3 Bath. Large Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Features high ceilings (10ft+), crown molding, new hardwood floors, California closets, 2 skylights, custom blinds on all windows. 3 original (decorative) marble fireplaces. Large kitchen with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, under mount and pendant lighting. Basement features wet bar with wine fridge and opens to a newly renovated backyard. Just blocks from Arlington & Berry Lane Parks and close to Garfield Light Rail. Great food scene - Hooked JC, Lightrail Cafe, Snapdragon Cafe, The Factory, Taqueria Mixteca and Harry's Daughter. *1/2 Broker Fee paid by Landlord