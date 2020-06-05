665 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities
Spacious, open Living room dining room, 2 Large bedroom, 2 nice condition full bath 1st floor apartment. Private entrance, shared small yard,Virtually staged to get a sense of space and layout options, 4 blocks to path, 8 blocks to Pershing field, The heights neighborhood & Journal Square convenience. Proof of employment/verification letter, copy of photo id/ license or passport, Ntn report, most recent 2 pay stubs,Tenant pays utilities,1.5 month security, 1st month rent, and 1 month commission, 1 year lease. Video tour available on request.