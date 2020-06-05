All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 665 SUMMIT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
665 SUMMIT AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:40 AM

665 SUMMIT AVE

665 Summit Avenue · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

665 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1st floor, left door · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious, open Living room dining room, 2 Large bedroom, 2 nice condition full bath 1st floor apartment. Private entrance, shared small yard,Virtually staged to get a sense of space and layout options, 4 blocks to path, 8 blocks to Pershing field, The heights neighborhood & Journal Square convenience. Proof of employment/verification letter, copy of photo id/ license or passport, Ntn report, most recent 2 pay stubs,Tenant pays utilities,1.5 month security, 1st month rent, and 1 month commission, 1 year lease. Video tour available on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
665 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
Is 665 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
665 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 665 SUMMIT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 665 SUMMIT AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity