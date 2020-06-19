All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
611 JERSEY AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

611 JERSEY AVE

611 Jersey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

611 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Downtown Jersey City location next to great restaurants, parks, shops and cafes. This spacious and sunny 1,000 s.f. 2 Bedroom unit in a recently renovated Historic Downtown Brick Row Corner Building has it all. This unit boasts 4 brick fireplaces, an oversized living room, 2 large bedrooms each with large closets, a full kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, exposed brick throughout and tiled bathroom with bathtub and shower. Coin washer/dryer in the building and PARKING available in the lot across the street for small length cars for $150/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
611 JERSEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 611 JERSEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
611 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 611 JERSEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 611 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 611 JERSEY AVE does offer parking.
Does 611 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 JERSEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 611 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 611 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 611 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
