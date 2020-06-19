611 JERSEY AVE

Amenities
Prime Downtown Jersey City location next to great restaurants, parks, shops and cafes. This spacious and sunny 1,000 s.f. 2 Bedroom unit in a recently renovated Historic Downtown Brick Row Corner Building has it all. This unit boasts 4 brick fireplaces, an oversized living room, 2 large bedrooms each with large closets, a full kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, exposed brick throughout and tiled bathroom with bathtub and shower. Coin washer/dryer in the building and PARKING available in the lot across the street for small length cars for $150/month.