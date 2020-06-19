611 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime Downtown Jersey City location next to great restaurants, parks, shops and cafes. This spacious and sunny 1,000 s.f. 2 Bedroom unit in a recently renovated Historic Downtown Brick Row Corner Building has it all. This unit boasts 4 brick fireplaces, an oversized living room, 2 large bedrooms each with large closets, a full kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, exposed brick throughout and tiled bathroom with bathtub and shower. Coin washer/dryer in the building and PARKING available in the lot across the street for small length cars for $150/month.