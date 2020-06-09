61 BEACON AVE

Amenities

Outdoor entertaining at its finest! Welcome to this beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath apartment in The Heights of Jersey City. Minutes from JSQ and easy access to NYC and Downtown Jersey City. The apartment features a recently renovated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in the unit, a large outdoor space for entertaining! The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large island and stainless-steel appliances including a range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator! The living area features ductless AC and a built-in desk area for all your work from home needs. The large bedroom has a modern built-in California closet. The spacious backyard features a large pergola, modern outdoor furniture, and a grill perfect for outdoor entertaining. This unit is hard wired for FIOS gigabit service, comes with an entertainment center that includes a wall mounted television and an Apple TV box! Off street parking available for an additional $150/month. See pics for parking spot location. Landlord pays the broker fee! This unit won’t last.