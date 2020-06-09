All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 61 BEACON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
61 BEACON AVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

61 BEACON AVE

61 Beacon Avenue · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

61 Beacon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Outdoor entertaining at its finest! Welcome to this beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath apartment in The Heights of Jersey City. Minutes from JSQ and easy access to NYC and Downtown Jersey City. The apartment features a recently renovated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in the unit, a large outdoor space for entertaining! The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large island and stainless-steel appliances including a range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator! The living area features ductless AC and a built-in desk area for all your work from home needs. The large bedroom has a modern built-in California closet. The spacious backyard features a large pergola, modern outdoor furniture, and a grill perfect for outdoor entertaining. This unit is hard wired for FIOS gigabit service, comes with an entertainment center that includes a wall mounted television and an Apple TV box! Off street parking available for an additional $150/month. See pics for parking spot location. Landlord pays the broker fee! This unit won’t last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 BEACON AVE have any available units?
61 BEACON AVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 BEACON AVE have?
Some of 61 BEACON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 BEACON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
61 BEACON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 BEACON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 61 BEACON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 61 BEACON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 61 BEACON AVE does offer parking.
Does 61 BEACON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 BEACON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 BEACON AVE have a pool?
No, 61 BEACON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 61 BEACON AVE have accessible units?
No, 61 BEACON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 61 BEACON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 BEACON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 BEACON AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity