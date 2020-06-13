/
fords
225 Apartments for rent in Fords, NJ📍
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Fords
35 Liberty Street
35 Liberty Street, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on 2nd Fl of home in nice neighborhood in Woodbridge Township near all major highways. Amenities included: storage and 2nd fl of house. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly.
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.
26 Judson St
26 Judson St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Spacious and naturally well lit unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The layout includes an open kitchen with plenty of space to entertain friends and relax.
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gills Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 55 Gill Lane in Iselin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Fords
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,129
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Colonia
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Colonia
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
Iselin
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......
Iselin
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
Tottenville
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation.
Rahway
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.
