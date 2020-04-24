553 JERSEY AVE

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE**Warm, sun-filled, 2 BR 1 BATH apartment, with plenty of historic charm -- just 15 minutes to Manhattan. This renovated, top floor apartment in downtown Jersey City is just two blocks from the Grove Street PATH station. The apartment has two large bedrooms, two beautiful fireplaces, exposed brick, sunlight from both East and West, custom built-ins, and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter-tops and subway tiles. The unit has natural, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The East exposure has partial views of the Manhattan skyline, and with the West exposure, the apartment welcomes sunlight during both mornings and afternoons. The building is well-maintained and has clean, attractive hallways. It's also safe, and includes a video-intercom entry system. Apartment is close to everything -- steps to Jersey City's restaurants, shopping, the Farmer's Market, Hamilton Park, Van Vorst Park, and the Newark Ave. pedestrian mall. NO BROKER FEE!