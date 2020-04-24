All apartments in Jersey City
553 JERSEY AVE
553 JERSEY AVE

553 Jersey Ave · (201) 396-8447
Location

553 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE**Warm, sun-filled, 2 BR 1 BATH apartment, with plenty of historic charm -- just 15 minutes to Manhattan. This renovated, top floor apartment in downtown Jersey City is just two blocks from the Grove Street PATH station. The apartment has two large bedrooms, two beautiful fireplaces, exposed brick, sunlight from both East and West, custom built-ins, and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter-tops and subway tiles. The unit has natural, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The East exposure has partial views of the Manhattan skyline, and with the West exposure, the apartment welcomes sunlight during both mornings and afternoons. The building is well-maintained and has clean, attractive hallways. It's also safe, and includes a video-intercom entry system. Apartment is close to everything -- steps to Jersey City's restaurants, shopping, the Farmer's Market, Hamilton Park, Van Vorst Park, and the Newark Ave. pedestrian mall. NO BROKER FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 JERSEY AVE have any available units?
553 JERSEY AVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 JERSEY AVE have?
Some of 553 JERSEY AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 JERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
553 JERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 JERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 553 JERSEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 553 JERSEY AVE offer parking?
No, 553 JERSEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 553 JERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 JERSEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 JERSEY AVE have a pool?
No, 553 JERSEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 553 JERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 553 JERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 553 JERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 JERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
