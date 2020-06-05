48 BELMONT AVE

Amenities

Be the next to live in this stunning brand new construction apartment, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with front and back balconies. The owner spared no expense when customizing this gorgeous unit. The unit features beautiful red oak hardwood floors, living room and hallway were recently carpeted for noise control, open kitchen with custom cabinetry, unique backsplash and large granite countertops overlooking the spacious bright and sunny living/dining room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas top stove, top of the line dishwasher with a perfectly lit breakfast bar. Bathrooms feature tiled baths and Kohler fixtures. Energy efficient lighting throughout apartment, great closet space and high end washer & dryer. Master bedroom features 1 full bathroom, private balcony and double closets. Lots of windows in the apartment give off tons of natural light! High efficiency HVAC system allows for quick and easy heating & cooling of the apt. Near Journal Square station, Citi Bikes, parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. Street parking available. Use of pavestone backyard is allowed with owners permission. NO BROKER FEE!