All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 48 BELMONT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
48 BELMONT AVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

48 BELMONT AVE

48 Belmont Ave · (201) 420-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 Belmont Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
McGinley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Be the next to live in this stunning brand new construction apartment, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with front and back balconies. The owner spared no expense when customizing this gorgeous unit. The unit features beautiful red oak hardwood floors, living room and hallway were recently carpeted for noise control, open kitchen with custom cabinetry, unique backsplash and large granite countertops overlooking the spacious bright and sunny living/dining room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas top stove, top of the line dishwasher with a perfectly lit breakfast bar. Bathrooms feature tiled baths and Kohler fixtures. Energy efficient lighting throughout apartment, great closet space and high end washer & dryer. Master bedroom features 1 full bathroom, private balcony and double closets. Lots of windows in the apartment give off tons of natural light! High efficiency HVAC system allows for quick and easy heating & cooling of the apt. Near Journal Square station, Citi Bikes, parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. Street parking available. Use of pavestone backyard is allowed with owners permission. NO BROKER FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 BELMONT AVE have any available units?
48 BELMONT AVE has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 BELMONT AVE have?
Some of 48 BELMONT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 BELMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
48 BELMONT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 BELMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 48 BELMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 48 BELMONT AVE offer parking?
No, 48 BELMONT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 48 BELMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 BELMONT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 BELMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 48 BELMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 48 BELMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 48 BELMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 48 BELMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 BELMONT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 48 BELMONT AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity