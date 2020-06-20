All apartments in Jersey City
47 GRACE ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:50 PM

47 GRACE ST

47 Grace St · (201) 969-2626
Location

47 Grace St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st floor · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED, RENOVATED LOCATION, MASSIVE , BUILT 2005, Enjoy this newer 1st floor unit in a 2 Family House in Jersey City Heights THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths AVAILABLE NOW with Hardwood Floors Central Air & Heat and Master Bathroom AND private BALCONY !! Located Just 2 Blocks From Transportation and Close to All Major Highways. All separate utilities gas and electric. Owner will allow use of back yard with proper notice . Ground floor can be rented for extra 1000$ a month so total 3500$ .CALL NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 GRACE ST have any available units?
47 GRACE ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 GRACE ST have?
Some of 47 GRACE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 GRACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
47 GRACE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 GRACE ST pet-friendly?
No, 47 GRACE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 47 GRACE ST offer parking?
No, 47 GRACE ST does not offer parking.
Does 47 GRACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 GRACE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 GRACE ST have a pool?
No, 47 GRACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 47 GRACE ST have accessible units?
No, 47 GRACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 47 GRACE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 GRACE ST has units with dishwashers.
