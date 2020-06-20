47 GRACE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UPDATED, RENOVATED LOCATION, MASSIVE , BUILT 2005, Enjoy this newer 1st floor unit in a 2 Family House in Jersey City Heights THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths AVAILABLE NOW with Hardwood Floors Central Air & Heat and Master Bathroom AND private BALCONY !! Located Just 2 Blocks From Transportation and Close to All Major Highways. All separate utilities gas and electric. Owner will allow use of back yard with proper notice . Ground floor can be rented for extra 1000$ a month so total 3500$ .CALL NOW